Kenneth Roberts

November 18, 1925 - February 23, 2020

Charlotte, North Carolina - One of the Greats of the Greatest Generation has gone home. Kenneth Lawrence Roberts, 94, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 after a brief illness. Up until the last two weeks of his life, Mr. Roberts enjoyed a full and active retirement both in Calabash, NC (23 years), and upon his return in 2012 to his home of 42 years in Charlotte, NC.

Mr. Roberts' defining character was his US Marine Corps service during WW II. His patriotism was ingrained at an early age when he left high school in order to enlist in the war effort. His love of country stayed with him throughout his life serving as a Scoutmaster in his community, and in retirement as a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. One event he treasured was his participation in the NC Honor Flight Program in 2010. That recognition and celebration helped to commemorate and honor his service from 1943-1946 with combat duty in Okinawa, as well as his participation in the occupation of Iceland and the liberation of China.

Mr. Roberts' spent his career life as a service technician for the Hobart Corporation in Charlotte and was frequently the lead, and most requested, technician because of his vast knowledge and skill with large food service equipment and installations. Mr. Roberts was recognized by the Hobart Corporation for his 33 years of service.

Mr. Roberts was a faithful Christian, and a lifelong member of Plaza Presbyterian Church where he married his bride of 70 years, Nancy Galloway Roberts, in 1946. Over the many years spent at Plaza he was active in Sunday worship and church leadership, as well as volunteering with the church sponsored Boy Scout Troup 70 where his oldest son, Larry, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Mr. Roberts was an avid and accomplished gardener of both flowering and vegetable plants. He loved nature and birds. He loved reading, sketching, working with stained glass, boating, fishing, and at one time in his life he worked towards earning a private pilot's license. Ken loved airplanes and was fascinated by air flight history. He enjoyed travel and took many trips in his retirement from the Caribbean, to Hawaii, to Alaska, and throughout the Southeast portion of the country.

He is survived by his sons: Larry Arthur Roberts (Jean), Orlando, FL; Daniel Mack Roberts (Totty), Charlotte; Ralph Anthony Roberts (Linda), Charlotte; and daughter, Martha Diane Cashion (Charles), San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Kevin, Kelly, Caitlin, Charles III, and Amanda; and his great-granddaughter, Collins. His wife, Nancy, preceded him in death in 2017.

Interment with full military honors and a memorial for Mr. Roberts will be held privately in early November. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Plaza Presbyterian Church, 2304 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205.





