Mr. Greene known as "Red" by many of his friends and family passed away March 7, 2019 at age 93. A Memorial Service will be held 1:30PM on March 30, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Red's honor to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110. A full obituary may be viewed at www.throbertson.com.
