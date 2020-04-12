Kenneth Victor Roberts, 85, passed away April 4, 2020 in Rockville, MD. Ken was born in Miami, FL to Norman and Gladys Roberts. Upon graduating, Ken moved to Washington,DC and worked for the FBI. That is where he met his wife of 64 years, Ruth Tracy Roberts. Ken retired from IBM after 27 years, and later worked for Marriott and Wachovia National Bank in Charlotte, NC. His community service included the Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels, and the Stephen Ministry. Ken was a member of Pineville United Methodist Church for 40 years. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, son, Kenneth, Jr. and brother, Norman, Jr. He leaves behind his sister, two daughters, three grandchildren and multiplenieces and nephews. Ken's family looks forward to gathering with friends to celebrate his memory later this year. Arrangements entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home. www.snowdencares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 12, 2020