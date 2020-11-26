Kenneth Wellons Winston, Jr.

June 19, 1929 - November 23, 2020

Bermuda Run, North Carolina - Kenneth Wellons Winston, Jr., 91, of Bermuda Run, NC (formerly of Charlotte, NC), went to be with his Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020. Kenneth was born on June 19, 1929 to Kenneth W. Winston, Sr. and Helen R. Winston in Raleigh, NC who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Bullard Winston, and his 5 children: Ken Winston, III (Sara) of Tampa, FL; Paul Winston (Marsha) of Greer, SC; Lisa Miller (Tom) of Clemmons, NC; Meg MacFadyen (Bret) of Woodbury, TN; and Helen Phifer (Chip) of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to his wife and children, Kenneth is also survived by 12 grandchildren and their 7 spouses, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Becky W. Jaber, of Wake Forest, NC. He enjoyed his family to the utmost, and he leaves a legacy of love and laughter. He was born and raised in Raleigh, NC. Kenneth graduated from Broughton High School in 1947, and then attended North Carolina State University. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, ROTC, and the N.C. State Swim Team. He graduated in 1951 with a Textile Chemistry degree. Throughout his life, he remained a devoted fan of N.C. State athletics and was a longtime member of the Wolfpack Club. He was also a member of the N.C. State Alumni Association's Forever Club. After graduation, he served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Pusan, South Korea. After his service, in which he received the rank of Captain, he pursued his career in the textile industry. He began with Du Pont in 1951 in Seaford, DE, and eventually headed south to work for American & Efird Mills from 1962-1970. During this time, he lived in Charlotte, NC and then Signal Mountain, TN. In 1970, he formed his own company, Winston Yarns (later Southeastern Yarn Sales) and returned to Charlotte. He loved his work, and especially the people in the textile community. In the early 1990s, he assisted the US Government by going to West Africa to help several nations there develop their own national textile industry. This endeavor had a profound effect on him, and it brought him great joy to be able to help so many people there. He also imported and sold yarns from Malaysia and Peru, where he made many lasting friendships. Kenneth was an avid amateur radio operator, golfer, and award-winning orchid grower. He loved good music, and he loved to dance. In the mid-1970s, he was President of Carmel Country Club in Charlotte, NC for two years. During his tenure as President, he won the President's Cup golf tournament. He was so pleased with this achievement since no other standing President has ever accomplished this. He loved to travel with his wife and children, and over the years visited 6 of the 7 continents. During these travels, he made many close friends and remained in close contact with them throughout the years. Kenneth never met a stranger, and because of this trait, he touched the lives of many people throughout his lifetime. He will be sorely missed by friends and family around the world. The family would like to thank all of Kenneth's friends and associates, who buoyed him during his eight month stay in Batangas Gardens at Bermuda Village. We would also like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Batangas Gardens, who took loving care of him and helped him stay connected to his family during the isolation he experienced due to the COVID 19 virus. There will be a small private family service in the following weeks, and a larger memorial service to be held when COVID 19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NC Textile Foundation's Wilson College of Textiles Alumni Scholarship Fund in Kenneth's name to help support the textile industry he loved so much. NC Textile Foundation, c/o Wilson College of Textiles Alumni Scholarship, 1020 Main Campus Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606





