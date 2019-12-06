Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth William Thornton Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth William Thornton, Jr, age 74, of Denver, N.C. went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 29, 2019.



Ken was born June 11,1945 in Norfolk, Va. He was the son of the late Kenneth William and Betty Jean Thornton of Davidson, N.C. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and the University of South Carolina where he attended on a football scholarship. Ken graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law and practiced Law in South Carolina for many years. During this time he served on the Georgetown City Council, was a member of the Georgetown Rotary Club and the Winyah Indigo Society. In recent years he has been retired and lived on Lake Norman. Ken had many friends and was loved by all. Ken is survived by daughter Katie Thornton and was predeceased by his parents and his wife Patricia Thornton. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4:00 at Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius, N.C. Following the service a reception will be held at the Trilogy Clubhouse in Denver, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Kenneth William Thornton, Jr, age 74, of Denver, N.C. went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 29, 2019.Ken was born June 11,1945 in Norfolk, Va. He was the son of the late Kenneth William and Betty Jean Thornton of Davidson, N.C. He graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and the University of South Carolina where he attended on a football scholarship. Ken graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law and practiced Law in South Carolina for many years. During this time he served on the Georgetown City Council, was a member of the Georgetown Rotary Club and the Winyah Indigo Society. In recent years he has been retired and lived on Lake Norman. Ken had many friends and was loved by all. Ken is survived by daughter Katie Thornton and was predeceased by his parents and his wife Patricia Thornton. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4:00 at Grace Covenant Church in Cornelius, N.C. Following the service a reception will be held at the Trilogy Clubhouse in Denver, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.