Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Stauffer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kent W. Stauffer CHARLOTTE - Kent W. Stauffer, 60, of Charlotte, NC formerly of Bradford, PA passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Carolina Health Care Systems Hospital in Charlotte, NC. Born July 14, 1959, in Rochester, PA he was the son of Barry R. and Joyce E. (Bittner) Stauffer who reside at 130 W. Warren Road, Bradford, PA 16701. Kent was a 1977 graduate of Bradford High School and received a bachelors degree in Business Management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1981. He was a Life Member of the Professional Golfers Association. He was a terrific player and teacher and was named one of the top 100 best teachers in America. He started his golf career in the Penn York Junior Golf League. Finished in the top 10 at the PA State High School Golf Championship twice, named 4 times on the NCAA All-American team, 3 times to the NAIA All-American Team. Finished in the top 25 at the U. S. Golf Open in Brookline, Mass in 1987. He also competed in 3 PGA tournaments and 2 Wakovia Classics. He also won several prestigious awards and tournaments in the Tri-State PGA Section in Pittsburgh, PA, and the Carolina Section PGA in Charlotte, NC. He was inducted into the IUP Hall of Fame in 2006. Surviving in addition to his parents Barry and Joyce, are two daughters Brittany Hopfenspirger of Littleton, Colorado, and Brianna Stauffer of Elbert, Colorado, four grandchildren Taylor, Tatum, Teegan, and Carter, in Colorado, two brothers Kirk (Teena) Stauffer, and Keith (Mary Anne) Stauffer all of Bradford, PA, and nieces Steffani Stauffer, Samantha Stauffer, and nephew Joshua Stauffer Friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Kents life at a later date and time to be announced. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., Bradford, PA 16701. Phone 814-368-6337.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close