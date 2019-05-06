Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenzo Nakato. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenzo Nakato TOKYO, JP - Mr. Kenzo Nakato, 81, passed away Friday, May 3rd, in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Nakato was born in Manchuria and moved to Tokyo where he attended Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, specializing in Textile Machinery. Upon graduation he took a position with Ataka Sangyo and was involved in the importing and exporting of textile machinery. In this position, he traveled extensively to the Southeastern US, where textiles were one of the largest industries. After marrying, Momoyo Kondo on April 23rd, 1969, he and his family moved to Charlotte, NC in 1971 to help start the US Branch of Ataka Sangyo. In 1972, he worked alongside his mother, Tetsuko, and sister, Hiroe, to open the first Nakato Restaurant in Atlanta, GA. As Mr. Nakato was still involved in the textile industry in Charlotte, NC, he opened the second Nakato Restaurant in Charlotte, NC in 1976. With the help of his mother and other siblings, the family later opened and operated two restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC beginning in 1978. Led by Kenzo Nakato, his mother and sister, the Nakato family is credited with introducing Japanese cuisine to cities across the Southeastern United States that previously had very limited exposure to Japanse/Asian cuisine. In 1995, with the help of his son, Joe Nakato, Mr. Kenzo Nakato decided to branch out to the Midwest and open a Nakato Restaurant in Springfield, MO. In 2004, the Nakato Family opened a second location in Charlotte, NC near UNCC. After living in the United States for 47 years, Kenzo and Momoyo decided to move back to Japan in June of 2018. Mr. Kenzo Nakato is survived by his wife Momoyo, Yasuo(older brother) and Tsukiko, Harumi (older sister),Tomoe (younger sister) and Mr Minami, Hiroe (younger sister) and Mr Takahara, Hiro Nakato(oldest son) and wife Mayuri, Shin Nakato (second son) and Cole(grandson) and Kohana(granddaughter), Kendall Nakato (Grandson), Ted Nakato (fourth son) and Miya (granddaughter) and Ryan(grandson). Mr. Kenzo Nakato was preceded in death by his son Joe Nakato and sister Masako. The funeral service will be held in Tokyo, Japan May 6th at Tokiwadai Baptist Church.

Kenzo Nakato TOKYO, JP - Mr. Kenzo Nakato, 81, passed away Friday, May 3rd, in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Nakato was born in Manchuria and moved to Tokyo where he attended Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, specializing in Textile Machinery. Upon graduation he took a position with Ataka Sangyo and was involved in the importing and exporting of textile machinery. In this position, he traveled extensively to the Southeastern US, where textiles were one of the largest industries. After marrying, Momoyo Kondo on April 23rd, 1969, he and his family moved to Charlotte, NC in 1971 to help start the US Branch of Ataka Sangyo. In 1972, he worked alongside his mother, Tetsuko, and sister, Hiroe, to open the first Nakato Restaurant in Atlanta, GA. As Mr. Nakato was still involved in the textile industry in Charlotte, NC, he opened the second Nakato Restaurant in Charlotte, NC in 1976. With the help of his mother and other siblings, the family later opened and operated two restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC beginning in 1978. Led by Kenzo Nakato, his mother and sister, the Nakato family is credited with introducing Japanese cuisine to cities across the Southeastern United States that previously had very limited exposure to Japanse/Asian cuisine. In 1995, with the help of his son, Joe Nakato, Mr. Kenzo Nakato decided to branch out to the Midwest and open a Nakato Restaurant in Springfield, MO. In 2004, the Nakato Family opened a second location in Charlotte, NC near UNCC. After living in the United States for 47 years, Kenzo and Momoyo decided to move back to Japan in June of 2018. Mr. Kenzo Nakato is survived by his wife Momoyo, Yasuo(older brother) and Tsukiko, Harumi (older sister),Tomoe (younger sister) and Mr Minami, Hiroe (younger sister) and Mr Takahara, Hiro Nakato(oldest son) and wife Mayuri, Shin Nakato (second son) and Cole(grandson) and Kohana(granddaughter), Kendall Nakato (Grandson), Ted Nakato (fourth son) and Miya (granddaughter) and Ryan(grandson). Mr. Kenzo Nakato was preceded in death by his son Joe Nakato and sister Masako. The funeral service will be held in Tokyo, Japan May 6th at Tokiwadai Baptist Church. Published in Charlotte Observer on May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close