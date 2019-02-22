Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Bowie. View Sign

Kevin Michael Bowie CHARLOTTE - Kevin Michael Bowie, 63, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1955, in New Orleans, LA, to Muriel Orticke Williams and the late Duncan Bowie. Kevin is survived by his wife of almost thirty-eight years, Virginia Shaird Bowie, his mother, Mrs. Muriel Williams of Fair Haven, New Jersey, two sisters; Mrs. Andretta Towler (Richard) of Ocean, New Jersey, Miss Trudi Williams, of Fair Haven, New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased in death by three brothers; Terry Williams, Brent Williams and Leon Williams. Kevin was a Vietnam War veteran. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 1pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ, located at 600 East 36th Street, Charlotte. Interment is private.

