Kevin E. Moran passed away on 3/27/2019 at 85 years old.
|
Kevin was married to the late Anne Fanning Moran for 50 years and is survived by his 7 children, their families, and devoted friends. He was a font of knowledge, sharing his experience, curiosity and divine projects, especially the holy Shroud of Turin. Wake and celebration of life: 5:00-7:00pm, Monday, & a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday; Both events at Queen of The Apostles Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Let Your Light Shine Art to further Kevin's mission of spreading the Gospel through the Shroud of Turin arts & education. Checks should be payable to "Let Your Light Shine Art", and mailed to 110 Amity Circle, Belmont, NC 28012. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
