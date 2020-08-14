Kevin Loyola Maher passed away at home on August 9, 2020. Kevin was born on July 31, 1934 (the feast day of St. Ignatius of Loyola) in Brooklyn New York; he was the son of John C. Maher and Mable Bullard. During his long and remarkable life Kevin was committed to God, Country and Family.
Kevin was a proud Catholic, volunteering in various roles in parishes across the country, including St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte. He was committed to social justice and believed in the inherent goodness of all people. Prayer was a guiding force as he navigated the peaks and valleys of life. Filled with positivity, kindness and grace, he embodied the true meaning of a faith-filled man.
Kevin attended Fordham University and while there, joined the ROTC, a decision that would drive the rest of his life. In 1955, upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the United States Army. Shortly after, Kevin met and married the love of his life, Ann. Together they spent 65 plus years moving throughout the United States, Europe and Canada with their ever expanding family.
Kevin's military career was served with distinction, achieving the rank of Colonel before retiring in 1980. His 25 year career included two tours of Vietnam, a teaching post at West Point and stops at over 20 military bases. He had a passion for learning, which the Army supported as he attended the National War College and the Command and General Staff College. With the help of his wife (and the distraction of his five children), Kevin graduated from Harvard University completing a rigorous MBA program in the top 10% of his class. Kevin was a voracious reader expanding his vast knowledge through his love of history and military literature. His bookcases were always overflowing and he could often be found in his chair surrounded by stacks of books.
Following his military retirement, Kevin began his career as a private citizen. In 1980 the family moved to California where he worked for Seabrook Foods. In typical Maher fashion, that lasted two years, and the family moved back East and settled in Charlotte where Kevin worked in multiple executive positions with Springs Industries.
Kevin's family was far and away the most important part of his life. He loved being surrounded by family and imparting on them bits of his wisdom and wit. Sunday night dinners were a cherished ritual with family and friends joining Ma and Da for great meals and raucous conversation. Kevin was especially fond of holidays when the entire Maher clan would gather and he would revel in simply being in their presence. Being a grandfather, or Da, as he was known, may have provided him with his greatest joys. He was immensely proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as he watched their development with pride.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Kevin (Julie); Joanne (Alan); Tim; Sean (Melvina) and Kathleen; 10 grandchildren (Meghan, Melissa, Maureen, Luke, Sean, Reilly, Chelsie, Paige, Patrick and Molly); and great-grandchildren, Caoilainn, Aaron, Lilly, Declan and Delaney.
Due to Covid restrictions, a family only Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Monday, August 17th, followed by a family only burial, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Gabriel's Catholic Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
