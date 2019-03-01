Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kieran Neilson. View Sign

The Rev. Kieran Neilson, O.S.B. Died peacefully at Belmont Abbey, NC, on Wednesday, February 27. Father Kieran was born in Charlotte, NC, on July 2, 1932, the son of the late Alexander J. And Catherine Jones Neilson. He attended O'Donoghue Catholic School in Charlotte for his elementary and secondary education, and is a graduate of Belmont Abbey College. He entered the novitiate at Belmont Abbey upon college graduation and professed his vows on July 2, 1955. Following studies at the Belmont Abbey Seminary, he was ordained a priest on May 26, 1960. Father Kieran was assigned to St. Benedict's Parish and Benedictine High School in Richmond, VA, from 1960-65, and from 1976-89, and was Chaplain at the McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond from 1982-85. In North Carolina, Father Kieran served at various times as Subprior and Formation Director at Belmont Abbey, Chaplain at Belmont Abbey College, Instructor at Sacred Heart College, and Parochial Vicar at St. Michael's Parish, Gastonia, NC. He was a happy, outgoing priest with a wide range of devoted friends. He was intensely proud of his Irish heritage and was an avid Notre Dame fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and John. He is survived by the monks of Belmont Abbey, by his sisters Kathleen Potter, Mary Ann Frantz, and Patricia Neilson, and by numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews. His body will be received at Belmont Abbey Friday evening, March 1, at 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday, March 2, at St. Michael's Church, 708 St. Michaels Lane, Gastonia, NC, with the Rosary at 9:40 a.m. and Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at noon in the Belmont Abbey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Belmont Abbey College.

515 North Central Avenue

Belmont , NC 28012

