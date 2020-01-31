Kimberly V. Park age 63 of Maryville, passed away January 25, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mother and above all else nana. Among her favorite pastimes were collecting movies and days at the pool with her grandkids. Preceded in death by: father, Kenneth V. Lambert; and son, Donald Lee Chambers Jr. Survivors include: husband, James Park; mother, Betsey Helms; sister, Tracey Cox; children, Clay Hinson, Courtney Allmon, Elizabeth Temple, Cody Chambers; and 16 grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Chris Westmoreland officiating. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville TN 37803, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 31, 2020