Kimberly Lambert Park (1956 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly Lambert Park.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kimberly V. Park age 63 of Maryville, passed away January 25, 2020 at UT Medical Center. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, mother and above all else nana. Among her favorite pastimes were collecting movies and days at the pool with her grandkids. Preceded in death by: father, Kenneth V. Lambert; and son, Donald Lee Chambers Jr. Survivors include: husband, James Park; mother, Betsey Helms; sister, Tracey Cox; children, Clay Hinson, Courtney Allmon, Elizabeth Temple, Cody Chambers; and 16 grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Chris Westmoreland officiating. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville TN 37803, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.