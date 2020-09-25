Kitty Mazina, age 89, of Matthews and Charlotte, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on March 9, 1931 to the late Franklin Holladay and Johnnie Mae Croy in Cape Girardeau, MO. Kitty grew up in Missouri, lived in Maryland, Florida and most recently North Carolina.
She graduated from SE Missouri State University with a degree in Mathematics. She met her husband, Mike, while both were working at McDonnell Douglas aerospace in St. Louis, MO. Following the passing of her husband in 1975, she went back to school for computer technology, re-entered the workforce at the Florida Department of Agriculture, and finished raising her 5 children. After moving to Charlotte she became a computer technology specialist during the 10 years she worked for Belk Store Services. She enjoyed being with her family and was an avid gardener, card game player, and quilter.
She is survived by children: Dorothy, Mark (Leslie), Kathryn, Dan, Douglas (Lisa), and grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Clare and Irene along with numerous other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of your choosing. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com
