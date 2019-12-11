Kizzie Nicole Frick, 28, of Charlotte died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home.
Kizzie was a native of Charlotte born on June 10, 1991. She was always smiling and happy.
She is survived by her mother, Patty Landis; siblings, Amari Ervin, Tina Frick, Brianna Frick, Holly Frick, Jamie Frick; grandmother, Doris Rowland; nieces, Jazmyn Frick, Jalynn Frick, Jocelyn Frick, Lilly Frick; nephews, Mason Frick and Timmie Miller.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00a.m., Saturday, December 14 in the chapel at McEwen Funeral Service, Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 11, 2019