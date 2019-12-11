Kizzie Nicole Frick (1991 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC
28262
(704)-596-3291
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
Obituary
Kizzie Nicole Frick, 28, of Charlotte died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home.

Kizzie was a native of Charlotte born on June 10, 1991. She was always smiling and happy.

She is survived by her mother, Patty Landis; siblings, Amari Ervin, Tina Frick, Brianna Frick, Holly Frick, Jamie Frick; grandmother, Doris Rowland; nieces, Jazmyn Frick, Jalynn Frick, Jocelyn Frick, Lilly Frick; nephews, Mason Frick and Timmie Miller.

A celebration of life will be held 11:00a.m., Saturday, December 14 in the chapel at McEwen Funeral Service, Derita Chapel, 6300 Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 11, 2019
