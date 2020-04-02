Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Klaus Georg Alexander Maitre. View Sign Service Information Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee 104 Arbor Ridge Road Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-827-5020 Send Flowers Obituary

Klaus Georg Alexander Maitre,81,passed away Wednesday,March 25, 2020 at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia, NC with his wife and family by his side.



Klaus was born April 11, 1938 in Berlin, Germany to Alexander Bruno and Gertrude Schmidt Maitre. He moved to the U.S. from Germany in 1963 and to Charlotte, NC in 1970. In1982 he proudly became a U.S. citizen.



Klaus received his Master in Science degree in engineering from RWTH Aachen University in Aachen,Germany. After a long career with the U.S. wholly-owned subsidiary of Dilo Systems Group, he retired as Executive Vice President.



He loved history, and was like a walking, talking reference-book. He also loved soccer, and was a life-long Panthers fan.



In addition to his parents, Klaus is preceded in death by his brother, Jurgen Maitre and sister, Ingebord Maitre.He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sheron Cook Maitre; daughter and son-in-law, Monika and Rich Williams; step-son and wife, Brett and Joy Auten, and step-daughter, Angela Hutto; grandchildren,Britt and Porter Creighton,Hannah and Sydney Williams;Anna Hutto, Adam Hutto, Brooke Auten, Grace Auten and Michael Auten.



A celebration of Klaus's life and career will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Stroke Foundation or the Charlotte Humane Society.

