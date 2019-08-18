Konstandia C. Margiotis, 89, of Charlotte, NC passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1930 in Klafsion, Greece.
Konstandia is survived by her daughter, Spiridoula (Loula) and husband, Nikoloas Moutogiannis; two grandchildren, Panagiota and Konstandinos Moutogiannis.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Konstandinos Margiotis along with five sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Cathedral. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
May her memory be eternal.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
