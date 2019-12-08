Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Koula Polites Kanos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Kanos, 98, of Charlotte, peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019. She was surrounded in her final days by all of her loving family. She was born December 24, 1920 in the village of Agia Vlaherna, Greece, the daughter of Alexander and Maria (Siafaka) Polites. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Loula and Paul Katopodis, and Mary and Andy Koutsokalis. Also surviving her is her brother, John Polites of Charlotte. She was Blessed and Loved by five grandchildren: Jimmy Katopodis and wife Sandy, Kiki Ballas and husband Nickolas, Tammy Katopodis, Dean Koutsokalis and Tommy Koutsokalis. She also was Blessed with eight Great-Grandchildren, Paul Katopodis, Angelika Ballas, Jaimee Ballas, Sydney Ballas, Andi Koutsokalis, Conner Koutsokalis, Jordan Meggs (husband, Daniel) and Kristi Miller along with many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her loving and faithful husband of 62 years, Tom S. Kanos and her sister, Lillian Hamberis and three brothers, Christos, Evvangelos and Dionysios..



Koula came to the United States in August of 1956 with her husband, Tom and two daughters. They owned and operated the Greystone Restaurant from 1960 until 2001. She was also employed by Lance, Inc in their packaging department. Koula was a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian and a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral for over 60 years. She assisted in all areas from the Philoptochos, to community events to the annual Greek Festival and Panagia Prousiotissa. She was always giving a helping hand to her church and a second mother to her community friends and to her organization of roots, Agia Vlaherna Association.



Pallbearers serving in honor of Koula P. Kanos are Jimmy Katopodis, Paul Katopodis, Dean Koutsokalis, Tommy Koutsokalis, Nickolas Ballas, Alec Polites, John Kleto and Greg Ward. The Family would like to especially thank Koula's caregiver, Takoya Fung for her dedication and never-ending devotion. They also thank the Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their assistance and constant support.



Visitation will be held 11:30 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 600 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC. Following at Noon (12 PM) will be the Trisagion and Funeral Service. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Father Vasileios Tsourlis, Dean and Deacon Fr. George Politis.



The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Panagia Prousiotissa Chapel or to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Foundation of Charlotte; 600 East Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral Services, 1321 Berkeley Ave, Clt, NC 28204: online at





