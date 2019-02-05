Kun Cha Phillips, 77, of Charlotte died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Asbury Care Center.
Mrs. Phillips was born near Tague, Korea on January 3, 1942. She attended Plaza Presbyterian Church and loved the Sweet Union Flea Market.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her husband, William C. Phillips of Charlotte.
A visitation will be held 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7 at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 5, 2019