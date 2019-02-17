Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Brenner, 89 of Sun City formerly of Charlotte died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Waxhaw. Kurt was born on October 03, 1929 in Albstadt-Tailfingen West Germany to the late Elisa Merz and Gottlob Brenner. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Wilfriede. Mr. Brenner was a retired businessman that worked for Groz-Becket over 40 yrs. He enjoyed playing golf, working in the yard and spending time with his grandchildren. His family was the most important part of his life. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Survivors include his sons, Peter Brenner, and wife, Stephanie of Charlotte, NC and Alex Brenner and wife, Laurie of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren Nicholas, Davis and Hunter Brenner. A service to celebrate his life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Transformation Church, 8978 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, SC 29707 with the family receiving friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to either the or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements are in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service 1111 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC. Please share condolences online at





