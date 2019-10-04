Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaDell Ann "Dell" (Williams) Dixon. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Memorial service 3:00 PM Providence Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

LaDell Ann "Dell" Williams Dixon, 72, died October 2, 2019.



Mrs. Dixon, born in Spartanburg, SC, attended Columbia College and graduated from UNC Charlotte. She had great faith in God and believed in giving back to the community through charitable work. She was a member and officer of Junior Women's Club and Queen City Women's Club and a volunteer of Loaves and Fishes. She served on the parents' councils of Charlotte Latin and Providence High Schools. She was a faithful communicant at Providence Presbyterian Church, having served there as a Deacon, Circle leader and volunteer cook for the elderly.



Mrs. Dixon is survived by her children, Charles "Chuck" Dixon III (Kaysi) and Christie Ganshert (John), four grandchildren, brother Bruce Williams (Kathy) of Pawleys Island, SC and sister Kathy Williams Day (Rick) of Mt Pleasant, SC. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles C. Dixon Jr, and her parents, Cora C. and Everett L. Williams.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 6th at 3:00 at Providence Presbyterian Church with a reception following. A private family service is planned at Cedardale Cemetery in Mullins, S.C. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Loaves and Fishes or Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte.

