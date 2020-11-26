1/1
Lai Yoong Seabrooks
1948 - 2020
Lai Yoong Seabrooks
November 20, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Lai Yoong Seabrooks, 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the presence of her loving family.
Lai was born January 7, 1948 in Butterworth, Malaysia and had been the head grower for Oakdale Greenhouse prior to her retirement. She was a dedicated worker and life-long lover of plants.
She was also a warm, caring, and nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother; and smiling face to all that knew her personally.
Survivors include her husband of 52+ years, Jerry Seabrooks; 2 daughters, Mary Brouillette (Sam) and Kim Clark (Chris); and 4 grandchildren, Brittany Whitesides (Max), Brandon Rhodes, Megan Chaney and Andrew Wilson.
Lai was laid to rest in Charlotte Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel
6300 Mallard Creek Road
Charlotte, NC 28262
7045963291
