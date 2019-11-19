Lakes Goldman Dockery, 88, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born on February 10, 1931 in Cherokee County. He started his own roofing business in 1950, Lakes Dockery Roofing.Lakes' funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, Dallas.His visitation will be held from 6:00 -8:00 pm Tuesday, November 19 at Maranatha Baptist Church, Dallas. To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 19, 2019