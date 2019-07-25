Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lamar Ray Lutz. View Sign Service Information Holland Funeral Service & Crematory 806 Circle Dr. Monroe , NC 28112 (704)-283-9366 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Calvary Church 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lamar Ray Lutz, husband of Patti L Lutz, of Indian Trail, NC went to be with his Lord on July 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Lamar was born on April 10, 1963 to Ivan and Irene Lutz in Ephrata, PA.



Lamar was a dedicated, selfless, scintillating individual who always lived life to the fullest. Lamar put Christ and his family first, and his life's work in the dental industry, church, and community made a difference for so many. Lamar never missed an opportunity to help anyone in need and sought to use his passion and expertise in car mechanics to help those around him.



Lamar was an employee of the Dentsply Sirona team for more than 35 years, most recently as Imaging Sales Representative.



Lamar was preceded in death by his father, Ivan, and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his wife Patti, and two daughters, Jennifer and Ashley, son-in-law, Terence, and foster daughter, Caitlin. Survived by siblings June Lehn, wife of John Lehn, Jan Long, wife of Forrest Long, Jerry Lutz, and 9 nieces and nephews.



A life celebration for Lamar will be held at Calvary Church- 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Church Car Care Ministry or Metrolina Christian Academy.



Holland Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Lamar Ray Lutz, husband of Patti L Lutz, of Indian Trail, NC went to be with his Lord on July 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Lamar was born on April 10, 1963 to Ivan and Irene Lutz in Ephrata, PA.Lamar was a dedicated, selfless, scintillating individual who always lived life to the fullest. Lamar put Christ and his family first, and his life's work in the dental industry, church, and community made a difference for so many. Lamar never missed an opportunity to help anyone in need and sought to use his passion and expertise in car mechanics to help those around him.Lamar was an employee of the Dentsply Sirona team for more than 35 years, most recently as Imaging Sales Representative.Lamar was preceded in death by his father, Ivan, and his mother, Irene. He is survived by his wife Patti, and two daughters, Jennifer and Ashley, son-in-law, Terence, and foster daughter, Caitlin. Survived by siblings June Lehn, wife of John Lehn, Jan Long, wife of Forrest Long, Jerry Lutz, and 9 nieces and nephews.A life celebration for Lamar will be held at Calvary Church- 5801 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Church Car Care Ministry or Metrolina Christian Academy.Holland Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close