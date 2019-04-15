Dr. Lane S. Anderson, III died at the age of 74 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
A Celebration of the Life of Dr. Anderson, along with military honors, will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, Burlington, NC, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The family will receive friends in the parlor of the church from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The committal service will immediately follow the Celebration of Life service in the Memorial Garden of the church.
Complete obituary details may be viewed at www.richandthompson.com
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 226-1622
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 15, 2019