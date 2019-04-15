Lane S. Anderson III

  • "Dr. Lane Anderson was affectionally known as "Dr. A". He..."
    - Jane Hart
  • "Dr. Lane Anderson was a wonderful man. He made significant..."
    - Myron Miller

Dr. Lane S. Anderson, III died at the age of 74 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

A Celebration of the Life of Dr. Anderson, along with military honors, will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Comforter, Burlington, NC, at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The family will receive friends in the parlor of the church from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The committal service will immediately follow the Celebration of Life service in the Memorial Garden of the church.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 15, 2019
