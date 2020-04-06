Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry B. Huggins. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Barnwell Huggins passed away peacefully at home April 1, 2020. Mr. Huggins was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, May 21, 1943. He grew up in Tuxedo and North Belmont, North Carolina, residing in Charlotte and Gastonia throughout his adult life. During his early years, he enjoyed lifeguarding in the summer and delivering newspapers year-round on his bicycle. He was a member of the Beta Club and president of his senior class at Belmont High School. He was a Belmont Abbey College graduate, earning a Bachelor's degree in accounting. While in college, he worked as a night transit manager at Wachovia Bank. After college, he accepted an accounting job with J.A. Jones Construction Co. in Vietnam. He was a Certified Public Accountant who founded and owned Huggins and Co. CPA. He was a member of Centerview Baptist Church, where he was married to his beloved wife, Joyce, of 47 years. He was involved in many professional organizations and served on boards, including AICPA, United Carolina Bank, Gaston County Parks and Recreation, and was a member of ROMEO's local group and treasurer of his HOA. He was a master mason 3rd degree at Long Creek Masonic Lodge, as well as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Charlotte Court 109, and an Oasis Shrine Club member dedicated to helping children through . Fondly known to many as "Horse," he was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and dear friend. He had a practical, common-sense approach to all aspects of life. Whether family, a friend or client, he was always available to listen and offer guidance. He had a genuine and humble heart. Those that knew him saw his love and dedication to his family, as well as compassion, reliability, generosity, quick wit, and knack at putting people at ease when most needed. He enjoyed golfing and the annual Sapphire Tournament, vacations with family, traveling with his daughter's softball team, hosting friends for social occasions, a good joke, and a clean car.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James Barnwell Huggins and Virginia Brannon Huggins. He is survived by his wife Joyce Wilson Huggins; two daughters Michele Huggins, and her husband Matt Venendaal; and Laura Huckaby, and her husband Rodney "Huck" Huckaby; two sisters, Norma Bradshaw, and Kathy Sterling and her husband Lonnie, and treasured nieces and nephews. In addition, he has five loving grandchildren: Henry and Jasper Venendaal; and Wilson, Hollis and Reagan Huckaby.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's name to online at



Due to the COVID-19 situation, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

