Larry Boyd "Bud" Penley Sr.
1936 - 2020
Larry "Bud" Boyd Penley, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. "Bud" was born in Gastonia on June 13, 1936 and is the son of the late Ernest William and Louise Oates Penley. "Bud" was a friend to everyone he met and he could light up a room when he entered with his warm smile and bubbly personality. Great quote from "Bud", "Why settle for 2nd place when 1st place was available. "Bud" was manager of Life of Virginia with offices in both Gastonia and Shelby. During that time he founded Penley & Associates brokerage firm in 1975. After 31 years of dedicated service at Life of Virginia he retired as Manager Emeritus. He continued to work at Penley & Associates in Dallas when he was not farming or at his mountain place. During his career he earned the professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Life Underwriting Training Council (LUTC). He also instructed classes at Gaston College for LUTC. He was an avid Clemson Tiger and Clemson Golf fan where he was a member of IPTAY for 41 years and loved to play golf with all of his buddies. "Bud" was a charter member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Dallas, where he was very active and served as Council President, Lay Reader, Usher and served on several committees. "Bud" leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 64 years, Wayne-Ann Clemmer Penley; one loving son, Larry Boyd Penley, Jr. and wife Heidi of Central, South Carolina; two loving daughters, Julie Digh and husband Steve, Becky Messick and husband Chris of Dallas, North Carolina; 8 loving grandchildren whom he adored, Drew Penley, Anna Digh Cole (Brian), Mollie Penley Faithful (Jody), Chase Messick (Kyndra), Kelsey Penley McDonald (Neil), Stephen Digh (Kasey), Bo Messick (Raygan), Bailey Messick; 8 great grandchildren whom he adored, Nora, Mason, Brady, Bryten, Ellie, Mills, Wyatt, Maddox; his precious "Fur Baby", Riley. The family will receive family and friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 725 Gastonia Technology Parkway, Dallas, North Carolina with A Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Friday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church with Pastor Peter Feige officiating. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated. Burial will be private and at a later date.

"Bud" was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Peggy Crisp, Faye Cloninger. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Gaston Hospice and Visiting Angels for their loving care given to Mr. Penley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: Dallas High Shoals Christian Ministry, 305 East Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034; Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054; Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 725 Gastonia Technology Parkway, Dallas, North Carolina 28034. Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com . Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Penley family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Our hearts are broken we loved him so much and your mom we love all of you Heaven gained another angel and we will see him again soon love to all and our prayers are with your mom and the whole family
Cheryl Baucom
Friend
August 25, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, I left Dallas 50 years ago, but as a "Clemmer" felt like family, loved all the happy laughing days he would visit mom and dad.....Sadly life goes on, but we lose so many of our loved ones. Peace, Blessings and love to all.

Linda Clemmer Brackett
Linda Clemmer Brackett
Friend
August 25, 2020
Bud was a pleasant person with a good sense of humor. I know his family will miss him.
Susan Puett Herman
Friend
August 25, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences.
Joe Friday
Family Friend
August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020
So sad to hear about Bud.He was my neighbor when we lived in Rudisill park in Dallas.We were the Cloningers then.Beulah and Dick Cloningers family.Bud and his family were such nice people.May God Bless his family. Dickie Cloninger.AhSwC
Dickie Johnson
Friend
August 26, 2020
As you well know, Bud was a truly good man and friend to so many people and will be missed! I am sorry for your loss and my thoughts and prayers for your family will continue. Bud and I shared many good times playing golf and sharing ideas as we built our insurance agencies. Bud was a great friend and I am grateful for our time and relationship over many years. Unfortunately I am still recovering from two battles with lung cancer at home and can’t attend visitation to pay my respects, but I will be thinking of you all! May God bless you and your family!!
John Lowery
Friend
August 26, 2020
To the Penley family,
Words cannot describe the pain and sadness of the loss of such a great man. My heart and prayers are with all of you. I guarantee Bud is playing golf and hitting holes in one up in heaven.
Allison Clemmer
Family Friend
August 26, 2020
I have lost a great friend, a Pal and golfing buddy. Bud will be missed everyone who was blessed to have known him. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and we can all take comfort in his memory .
Sam Pierce
Friend
August 26, 2020
I will miss Bud he was that one that always kept you laughing when you were around him.
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for Wayne Ann and the family.
Phil Digh
Friend
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bud's passing. He was a great guy and a friend to everyone!
Gary Simpson
Friend
