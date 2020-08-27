As you well know, Bud was a truly good man and friend to so many people and will be missed! I am sorry for your loss and my thoughts and prayers for your family will continue. Bud and I shared many good times playing golf and sharing ideas as we built our insurance agencies. Bud was a great friend and I am grateful for our time and relationship over many years. Unfortunately I am still recovering from two battles with lung cancer at home and can’t attend visitation to pay my respects, but I will be thinking of you all! May God bless you and your family!!

John Lowery

Friend