1/
Larry Clark Gaddy
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Clark Gaddy passed away October 5, 2020 after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens by Dr. Steve Fitzgerald. A reception for family and friends will follow the service in the courtyard of Kevin Lear on Main, 140 2nd Street, Cheraw, SC.

Surviving are numerous cousins including Bill & Glenda Lee, Randy Lee, Billy Frank & Jill Gaddy, and Andy & Christy Gaddy and their families; life-long sweetheart, Betsy Leonard of Charlotte, NC; and his beloved goddaughter, Katharine Stafford Keller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 2 of Mr. Gaddy's most supported charities, The Thornwell Orphanage, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325, or to The McArn Food Bank, 131 2nd Street, Cheraw, SC 29520.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, SC is serving the Gaddy family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC 29709
843-623-2449
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved