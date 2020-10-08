Larry Clark Gaddy passed away October 5, 2020 after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 at Chatham Hill Memorial Gardens by Dr. Steve Fitzgerald. A reception for family and friends will follow the service in the courtyard of Kevin Lear on Main, 140 2nd Street, Cheraw, SC.
Surviving are numerous cousins including Bill & Glenda Lee, Randy Lee, Billy Frank & Jill Gaddy, and Andy & Christy Gaddy and their families; life-long sweetheart, Betsy Leonard of Charlotte, NC; and his beloved goddaughter, Katharine Stafford Keller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 2 of Mr. Gaddy's most supported charities, The Thornwell Orphanage, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325, or to The McArn Food Bank, 131 2nd Street, Cheraw, SC 29520.
