Larry D. Thompson (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry D. Thompson.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Thompson, 70, of Charlotte passed away January 9, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday January 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 5716 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 or The Levine Cancer Center c/o Atrium Health Foundation 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. Please visit www.mcewenfs.com for the full obituary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon