Larry David Zufall, 57, of Huntersville NC, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born in Punxsutawney PA to Larry F. Zufall of Charlotte NC and Beverly A. Tipton of Warren PA. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee/caregiver Margie Allen, stepmother Diane Zufall, and stepfather Gary Tipton. Larry is also survived by brothers Don Zufall (Leah), Scott Zufall (Barbara), Eric Zufall (Melanie), sisters Susan Morrison (Tim) , Dawn Turner (Scott), step brothers David (Dottye) and John (Cheri) Tipton; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by grandparents Joseph P. and Hazel B. Zufall, Frank B. and Claribel Emerick and Ruth Jessop. A memorial service will be held at Larry's church, StoneBridge Church, 3700 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte NC 28269 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, Goodwill University, 5301 Wilkinson Blvd 28208, Charlotte NC; or Disability Rights & Resources, 5801 Executive Center Drive, Suite 101, Charlotte NC 28212; or StoneBridge Church. Arrangements made through Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.KepnerFH.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 21, 2019