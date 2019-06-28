Larry Smith, 61, of Davidson, NC passed away on June 25, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, NC. Funeral Services for Larry D. Smith (Pokey) will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Reeves Temple AME Zion Church 213 Watson St. Davidson, NC. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Gordon Hospice House of Statesville, NC 2341 Simonton Rd. Statesville, NC, 28625. W.H. Bryant, A.E Grier & Son's Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 28, 2019