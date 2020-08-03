Larry Eugene McAllister, age 61, of Dillon, died after a short illness on July 18, 2020.



Known to be a helpful person and a hard worker, he worked in the parts room, Maintenance Department at South of the Border. He worked evenings at Butch's Food Mart. He was a fan of asphalt, dirt, and drag racing.



Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Mary Kay Rowell; beloved brother, Lewis Edward McAllister of Bessemer City, NC; son, Larry Christopher McAllister (Heather); grandchildren, Tori, Gina, Trent, and Liam all of Cramerton, NC.



