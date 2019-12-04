Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gene Cauthen. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Gene Cauthen died peacefully at home after a courageous thirteen year battle with cancer.



He was born March 8, 1945 to loving parents, Willie S. Cauthen and William Melvin Cauthen. He grew up in Lancaster, SC and graduated from Buford High School. He attended the University of South Carolina Lancaster campus. He began his career in the metals business with Reynolds Aluminum. After working with several metal companies, he founded Industrial Alloys, Inc. in 1983. After 28 years, he retired in 2011.



He was a member of the Masons and Shriners for 56 years. He served as Master of the Matthews Lodge #461 in 1997. He was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church.



Larry thoroughly enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved being with friends and family especially at his home at Holden Beach. He enjoyed golf, football and every kind of fishing. He enjoyed sharing his faith with others and was a friend you could count on.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joye Carnes Cauthen. of Matthews, daughter Kimberly Garner and husband Chris of Weddington, and son Christopher and his wife Sharon of Weddington as well as four grandchildren, Grace Garner, Emma Garner, Anna Cauthen and Ryan Cauthen. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William B. Cauthen and Danny M. Cauthen.



Although his physical being is no longer with us, his spirit and love will never leave us. His memory, smiles, laughter and love will always be in our hearts.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1:00 pm at Matthews United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held immediately following the service in the Commons. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Matthews United Methodist Church 801 S. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.



Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at





Larry Gene Cauthen died peacefully at home after a courageous thirteen year battle with cancer.He was born March 8, 1945 to loving parents, Willie S. Cauthen and William Melvin Cauthen. He grew up in Lancaster, SC and graduated from Buford High School. He attended the University of South Carolina Lancaster campus. He began his career in the metals business with Reynolds Aluminum. After working with several metal companies, he founded Industrial Alloys, Inc. in 1983. After 28 years, he retired in 2011.He was a member of the Masons and Shriners for 56 years. He served as Master of the Matthews Lodge #461 in 1997. He was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church.Larry thoroughly enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved being with friends and family especially at his home at Holden Beach. He enjoyed golf, football and every kind of fishing. He enjoyed sharing his faith with others and was a friend you could count on.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joye Carnes Cauthen. of Matthews, daughter Kimberly Garner and husband Chris of Weddington, and son Christopher and his wife Sharon of Weddington as well as four grandchildren, Grace Garner, Emma Garner, Anna Cauthen and Ryan Cauthen. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William B. Cauthen and Danny M. Cauthen.Although his physical being is no longer with us, his spirit and love will never leave us. His memory, smiles, laughter and love will always be in our hearts.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 1:00 pm at Matthews United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held immediately following the service in the Commons. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Matthews United Methodist Church 801 S. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close