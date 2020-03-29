Larry Neal Painter, Sr., 84, passed away on March 24, 2020 at Levine Dickson Hospice House. Larry graduated from East Meck High School in 1954; Mars Hill Jr College in 1956; and Mercer University in 1959. He attended Southeastern Seminary for 4 years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Clegg Painter; two sons, Neal and his wife, Tonna Painter; and Derek Painter; daughter, Terre and her husband, Jim McMurtrey; 6 grandchildren; 2 grandchildren-in-law; and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ronnie Painter and wife, Billie; Johnny Carter and wife, Amie; his sister, Frankie Honeycutt and husband, Jim; his brother-in-law Charlie Clegg and wife, Polly; and is preceded in death by his brother-in-law James Clegg, and is survived by wife, Faye. Larry loved and was loved by nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three half brothers.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Levine Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020