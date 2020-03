Larry Neal Painter, Sr., 84, passed away on March 24, 2020 at Levine Dickson Hospice House. Larry graduated from East Meck High School in 1954; Mars Hill Jr College in 1956; and Mercer University in 1959. He attended Southeastern Seminary for 4 years.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Clegg Painter; two sons, Neal and his wife, Tonna Painter; and Derek Painter; daughter, Terre and her husband, Jim McMurtrey; 6 grandchildren; 2 grandchildren-in-law; and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ronnie Painter and wife, Billie; Johnny Carter and wife, Amie; his sister, Frankie Honeycutt and husband, Jim; his brother-in-law Charlie Clegg and wife, Polly; and is preceded in death by his brother-in-law James Clegg, and is survived by wife, Faye. Larry loved and was loved by nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and three half brothers.A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Levine Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville, NC.