Larry Owen of Pittsboro died Monday, December 23 after a prolonged illness. He was a long-time resident Cary, NC before retiring to Fearrington Village.



Born in the Eastern Kentucky town of Hazard, he led a life rich in experience and accomplishment. After losing his Mother at a young age, he lived with family members in Kentucky and Ohio, always playing sports at the various schools he attended. Eventually, he attended high school at the Berea Foundation School. He then moved West, working at a cattle ranch in Eastern Oregon, driving trucks, construction jobs and at Mt. McKinley National Park in Alaska. He then served a three-year enlistment in the Army Transportation Corps, most of it in post-war Germany.



He returned home to graduate from Berea College and go on to complete his Master's degree at the University of Michigan and work for the Kentucky state government. Thereafter, he became a North Carolinian for life, working in the university administration at UNC-Charlotte during its formative years, the first Jim Hunt administration and then a long career at the UNC Center for Public Television in Chapel Hill.



He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cary, NC.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Betty Vonne Combs Owen. He is survived by his son Geoff Owen of Pleasanton, California, son Rob Owen of Cary, North Carolina, sister Marion Townsend of Clayton, NC, four grand-children and many dear friends in Fearrington Village.



The family will receive friends at 1pm, Saturday, December 28 at Donaldson Funeral Home in Pittsboro, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Larry's name to the North Carolina Methodist Home for Children at



Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Owen family.

