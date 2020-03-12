Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Richard McMahan. View Sign Service Information Burke Mortuary 2516 North Main Avenue Newton , NC 28658 (828)-464-4410 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Richard McMahan died peacefully at his home in Claremont, NC on March 11th 2020. Larry was born December 10, 1960 in Asheville NC. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Reva McMahan as well as a son, Larry Richard McMahan Jr.



Larry is survived by the love of his life of more than 40 years, Tammy McMahan, his sons, Larry William (Erin) and Kevin McMahan, and two beautiful granddaughters, Roxie Jade and Evelyn Renae. Larry is also survived by his sisters, Kathy (Buddy) Rice of Atlanta, GA and Gail (Kirk) Porter of Easley, S.C. along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.



To Tammy, Larry was a husband, and best friend. To Larry and Kevin he was dad, and to those sweet beautiful baby girls, he was Pops......and boy did they love their Pops. Larry was also affectionately known as Bear, and the President of the Redneck Yacht Club, or simply, Prez. Larry never met a stranger. His laugh and smile were infectious, and he always enjoyed quality time with his family and friends, whether it be in his happy place on Lake Lookout, or the many years he spent camping during race weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



One of Larry's greatest qualities was his work ethic. He was always up early to get the work day started and even on a day off, he couldn't sit still. And what defined Larry most, is that he was a man of God, steadfast in his faith, and today, he is resting in paradise with Jesus. Larry's hope is that his family will join him there one day.



The McMahan Family will receive guests for a celebration of life at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:30-8:30 pm. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Conover on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastor Rusty Craig officiating. Private burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Mint Hill, NC.



In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: Gathering House Ministries, 653 8th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601, 828-455-8576 or online at,



