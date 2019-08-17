Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Rupp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry D. Rupp Boone - Larry D. Rupp, 76, of Boone, NC went to be with The Lord on August 5, 2019. Larry spent many years with his wife working as a missionary in Indonesia and Ethiopia before settling down in Kenya where they built an orphanage for homeless children. His true loves were God, his grandkids, the kids at Kajiado Children's Home in Kenya, Ohio State football and his dog. He would drive over 200 miles in a day to watch his grandson Noah wrestle in a tournament or his granddaughter Savannah compete in a track meet. He also enjoyed talking with friends, App State Football, Tarheel Basketball, the Cleveland Indians, and keeping up with his hometown through the Archbold Buckeye. His friends know him as a caring man, but the direct and indirect impact of his life will go largely unknown in this world, only God and those he helped will truly know. Larry will be sadly missed by his surviving family; wife Linda Rupp, brother Doug Rupp (Nancy), sister In-law Elaine Rupp, daughter Cindy Young (John), son Mark Rupp (Sarah), grandson Noah Rupp, granddaughter Savanna Young, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm on Sunday August 18, 2019 at Crosspoint Church, 132 Councill Street, Boone, NC. Memorials may be given to Hope For Kajiado, 4009 Corning Place Dr., Suite E2-234, Charlotte, NC 28216 or

Larry D. Rupp Boone - Larry D. Rupp, 76, of Boone, NC went to be with The Lord on August 5, 2019. Larry spent many years with his wife working as a missionary in Indonesia and Ethiopia before settling down in Kenya where they built an orphanage for homeless children. His true loves were God, his grandkids, the kids at Kajiado Children's Home in Kenya, Ohio State football and his dog. He would drive over 200 miles in a day to watch his grandson Noah wrestle in a tournament or his granddaughter Savannah compete in a track meet. He also enjoyed talking with friends, App State Football, Tarheel Basketball, the Cleveland Indians, and keeping up with his hometown through the Archbold Buckeye. His friends know him as a caring man, but the direct and indirect impact of his life will go largely unknown in this world, only God and those he helped will truly know. Larry will be sadly missed by his surviving family; wife Linda Rupp, brother Doug Rupp (Nancy), sister In-law Elaine Rupp, daughter Cindy Young (John), son Mark Rupp (Sarah), grandson Noah Rupp, granddaughter Savanna Young, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 pm on Sunday August 18, 2019 at Crosspoint Church, 132 Councill Street, Boone, NC. Memorials may be given to Hope For Kajiado, 4009 Corning Place Dr., Suite E2-234, Charlotte, NC 28216 or https://hope4kajiado.networkforgood.com memorials can also be given to: Noah's Ark Project USA, 6420 Rea Rd, Ste A1-160, Charlotte, NC 28277 or www. NoahsArkProjectUSA.org Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close