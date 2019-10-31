Larry Wayne Hendrix, 70 of Charlotte, NC passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC.



Larry was born September 5, 1949 in Manchester, GA the son of Leon and Grace Maddox Hendrix. He served in the U. S. Air Force and received his degree from Florida Southern University. Larry was a Compliance Officer with Wells Fargo Bank in Charlotte for many years. He enjoyed digging through genealogy of the years and was a member of the Pineville United Methodist Church in Pineville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hendrix of Charlotte, NC, daughters Mickie Ashman and her husband Rob of Charlotte, NC and Brandy Kressner and her husband Dennis of Charlotte, NC four grandchildren Jacob Kressner, Lucas Kressner, Charlotte Ashman and Wyatt Ashman, brother Waimon Hendrix and his wife Mary of Oxford, MS, twin sister Lynda Gibson and her husband Larry of Woodland, GA along with nine nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Pineville United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.



Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA is assisting the family with arrangements.

