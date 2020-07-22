Larry Wayne Hunt (81) passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Matthews, NC.
Larry, otherwise known as Bubba by close friends and family, was born on June 29, 1939 in Rowan County, NC. He was raised by his late grandparents Mr. & Mrs. L.O. Woodson. Bubba graduated Spencer High School in 1957, served in the Air National Guards and went on to attend NC State University.
Bubba worked in communications for Bellsouth, AT&T and FairPoint Communications before finally agreeing to slow down to enjoy retirement. He was an active member of Central United Methodist Church of Charlotte. He joined the church in July 1973 and enjoyed participating in the Choir, Methodist Men's Group and many of the church's community outreach programs.
Over the years, he enjoyed trying new things. His interests lead him to obtain both a pilots and recreational boating license, but his true passion was the Ham Radio. He enjoyed connecting with people all over the world. If you knew Bubba, then you had the opportunity to enjoy some North Carolina BBQ, at least once. He knew all the places to go and would find any excuse to try a new place with family and friends.
Bubba is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Walters, brother Clyde (Woody) Hunt, aunts Marguerite Morris and Betty Helms and uncle Tom Woodson.
He leaves behind his loving companion Patricia Ann Florke, daughter Joni (Stephen) Hildreth, son Rob Hunt, his beloved grandchildren EmmaGrace Maness and Jack Hunt, sisters Sallie Pantanella and Cindy Austin, cousins Brenda Litton and John Morris and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers to the family, please consider a donation to The Children's Home Society of NC (www.chsnc.org
) or Central United Methodist Church of Charlotte (www.cumccharlotte.com
).
Due to gathering restrictions at the church during the current pandemic, the family will be announcing a memorial and Celebration of Life service at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com
.