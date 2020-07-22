1/1
Larry Wayne Hunt
1939 - 2020
Larry Wayne Hunt (81) passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Matthews, NC.

Larry, otherwise known as Bubba by close friends and family, was born on June 29, 1939 in Rowan County, NC. He was raised by his late grandparents Mr. & Mrs. L.O. Woodson. Bubba graduated Spencer High School in 1957, served in the Air National Guards and went on to attend NC State University.

Bubba worked in communications for Bellsouth, AT&T and FairPoint Communications before finally agreeing to slow down to enjoy retirement. He was an active member of Central United Methodist Church of Charlotte. He joined the church in July 1973 and enjoyed participating in the Choir, Methodist Men's Group and many of the church's community outreach programs.

Over the years, he enjoyed trying new things. His interests lead him to obtain both a pilots and recreational boating license, but his true passion was the Ham Radio. He enjoyed connecting with people all over the world. If you knew Bubba, then you had the opportunity to enjoy some North Carolina BBQ, at least once. He knew all the places to go and would find any excuse to try a new place with family and friends.

Bubba is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Walters, brother Clyde (Woody) Hunt, aunts Marguerite Morris and Betty Helms and uncle Tom Woodson.

He leaves behind his loving companion Patricia Ann Florke, daughter Joni (Stephen) Hildreth, son Rob Hunt, his beloved grandchildren EmmaGrace Maness and Jack Hunt, sisters Sallie Pantanella and Cindy Austin, cousins Brenda Litton and John Morris and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers to the family, please consider a donation to The Children's Home Society of NC (www.chsnc.org) or Central United Methodist Church of Charlotte (www.cumccharlotte.com).

Due to gathering restrictions at the church during the current pandemic, the family will be announcing a memorial and Celebration of Life service at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
7043346421
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Thoughts & prayers for the family during their loss! I knew Larry the time I worked for Southern Bell/BellSouth in the Southern Natl. Ctr. which was 17 years. What a great guy & always smiling!
Sarah Withrow Duncan
Coworker
