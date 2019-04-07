Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wayne Kerr. View Sign

Larry Wayne Kerr, 81, of Huntersville, NC passed away on April 5, 2019 at Novant Harris Hospice in Charlotte, NC.



He was born on January 11, 1938 in Mooresville, NC and was the son of the late Robert and Vernie McLaughlin Kerr. In his younger days he loved rodeoing and was a life time member of the Southern Rodeo Association and was a big supporter of the younger generation of cowboys and cowgirls. He and his wife Barbara owned and operated Piedmont Grading and Wrecking, Inc. since 1967. He enjoyed working on his farm and raising horses. You could often see him riding his golf cart up and down Sample Road checking on his neighbors. He loved his family, friends and neighbors and will be dearly missed by all. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara Frazier Kerr; two sons, Larry Wayne Kerr, Jr. and Lore Kerr and wife Tina, both of Huntersville; daughter, Teresa Ann Kerr of Knightdale, NC; and five grandchildren, Robbie, Natalie, Adam, Reed and Trevin. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Hopewell Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Allan L. Purtill, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at James Funeral Home in Huntersville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Junior SRA, 1285 Hall Road, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 (Rodeo Association of young kids). James Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Kerr and online condolences can be made to





Larry Wayne Kerr, 81, of Huntersville, NC passed away on April 5, 2019 at Novant Harris Hospice in Charlotte, NC.He was born on January 11, 1938 in Mooresville, NC and was the son of the late Robert and Vernie McLaughlin Kerr. In his younger days he loved rodeoing and was a life time member of the Southern Rodeo Association and was a big supporter of the younger generation of cowboys and cowgirls. He and his wife Barbara owned and operated Piedmont Grading and Wrecking, Inc. since 1967. He enjoyed working on his farm and raising horses. You could often see him riding his golf cart up and down Sample Road checking on his neighbors. He loved his family, friends and neighbors and will be dearly missed by all. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara Frazier Kerr; two sons, Larry Wayne Kerr, Jr. and Lore Kerr and wife Tina, both of Huntersville; daughter, Teresa Ann Kerr of Knightdale, NC; and five grandchildren, Robbie, Natalie, Adam, Reed and Trevin. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Hopewell Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Allan L. Purtill, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at James Funeral Home in Huntersville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Junior SRA, 1285 Hall Road, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125 (Rodeo Association of young kids). James Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Kerr and online condolences can be made to jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Funeral Home James Funeral Home

10520 Arahova Drive

Huntersville , NC 28078

(704) 584-9004 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close