Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Visitation 12:30 PM Joy Lutheran Church Weddington , NC Funeral service 2:00 PM Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Weddington , NC

Larry passed into God and Jesus's hands on January 30, 2020 after a long struggle with heart disease. Born August 27, 1946 to Juanita and James Walser of High Point, NC. Larry was employed before retirement by Hendrick Automotive Group, as Customer Relations Manager for 30 years. Larry truly loved his job and co-workers. He was an amazing ambassador for everyone he met. Larry loved life, and also loved helping who needed help no matter what the situation. Larry loved serving as Chairman of the Rick Hendrick Celebrity Golf Classic for 10 years. Larry was always kind, compassionate and witty. He touched so many lives, a truly remarkable Christian man who will be missed by all, especially Carmen his wife of 38 years. Larry enjoyed telling stories of his adventures with NASCAR racing and playing golf on Beech Mountain. He loved his retirement life with companion Charley whom the two were totally inseparable. Larry also treasured his influence and time spent with Devin (niece) and Austin (nephew) whom he and Carmen consider their surrogate children.



Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and siblings Linda Price and brother Jimmy Walser.



Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife Carmen; son, Christopher Scott Walser, two brothers in laws, Lex Cathey, sister in law, Laura, and Leon Price. Also four beautiful nieces, Karen, Devin, Kim, and Vicki; along with four gifted nephews, Michael, Jerry, Tim and Austin. Best friends, T. Ray, Mark, Egerton, Jim, Eddy and Steve. Godson Larson along with special buddies Jimmy, Kendall, and Kevin that shared his life.



The family is very grateful to the wonderful medical team that followed Larry for so many years. Dr. Robert M. Steigel, Dr. John Symanski, Dr. Gregory Underwood, Katherine Riddle, PA and Diane Cava, RN. The family also wishes to thank his caregivers Joyce and Geraldine which allowed him to stay in his home while lovingly cared for.



Funeral services will be at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Weddington at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 4, where Larry was a Charter Member. Visitation with family will be at 12:30 PM prior to the service. Officiating will be long time friend and Pastor, John Propst whom Larry regarded as his "preacher" friend of all time. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Weddington.



Memorials may be made to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 8600 Potters Road, Weddington NC 28104.



Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.





