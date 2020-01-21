Laura Ann Grammer Walter, 80, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born February 2, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, Laura was the daughter of the late Corrie and Marie Grammer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter; a step-daughter, Joyce Turner and a brother, Donald Grammer.
Survivors include her step-children, James, David, Wanda and Jacob "Jake" Walter, her brothers, Richard, Edward, Vernon, Robert and Kenneth Grammer; and a sister, Thelma Trivett.
Laura, taught in Christian Schools for more than 30 years, was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and the Long/Jones Sunday School class.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Laura at 7:30 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the celebration at the funeral home.
Private interment will take place in Newland, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 21, 2020