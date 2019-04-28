Laura Cook Smith, 61 of Charlotte passed away April 25, 2019. She was born February 28, 1958 in Atlanta, Ga to the late Larry Cook and Nancy Burks Cook. Laura was a graduate of Palmetto High School and Manatee Junior College and was employed as an HR Administrator. Some of Laura's favorite pastimes were Princess Diana, travel, family visits and vacations. She loved music and romantic movies. Somewhere in Time was one of her favorite movies. Family was the most important part of Laura's life. She was always there for family and friends who sought her loving support and kindness. She was of the Methodist faith. Surviving is her husband of almost 30 years, Steve Smith, her sons; Spencer Smith and Robert Smith. Her sisters; Cathy Cook and Libby Cook, brother; Larry Cook. Nephews; Richie Baker and Gus Baker, nieces; Sara Cook, Catie Cook, Ally Cook and a sister in law; Emilie Cook. Her two pets, Brandi and Coco. Laura was predeceased by her grandparents ; Robert Burks and Sara Patrick Burks, also Allen and Louise Cleghorn. A memorial service will be held 2:00PM Friday May 3, 2019 at the Ringold Masonic Lodge 4337 Jackson Road Griffin, GA 30223. There will be a memorial service in Charlotte at a later date.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019