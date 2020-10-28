Laura Doggett
July 19, 1946 - October 24, 2020
Clover, South Carolina - Laura Ellen Fuller Doggett of Clover, South Carolina, 74, passed away October 24, 2020.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 4820 Charlotte Hwy., Lake Wylie, SC, with the Rev. Jason Bryant officiating. Interment will be at River Hills/Lake Wylie Cemetery.
Laura was born July 19, 1946, to Richard E. and Mary Lyons Fuller near a submarine base at a hospital in Kittery, Maine. As her mother told her on Laura's 70th birthday, she was admired by Navy nurses because she had dark brown hair and beautiful blue eyes. Her eyes were a beautiful blue even on her 70th birthday.
Laura graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and after several years she graduated from UNCC. Having graduated from college, having married, and having had a son, Laura entered the working world for a number of years. Most important, though, anyone who met Laura knew of her son, Chris, whom she loved quite dearly. When she met someone new, Laura proudly told that person about her son, the executive chef. She prominently displayed the photograph of her grandson Luke, who had just graduated from high school, wanting everyone to know how special he was.
Laura had a strong will and indomitable determination. When she was twelve years old, Laura was in an automobile accident that changed her life. Having been an excellent student, she started to learn all over again. Not only did she learn to walk and talk again, but she met the important milestones of adulthood. At times, Laura knew enough to recognize the ironies of life, one of which was that she knew more than people thought.
Early on, Laura's parents and her two brothers helped her meet the challenges of her life and condition. Always and to the end, Laura's mother cared for her. In later years, Laura told her mother in a letter she would always be her daughter, her daughter who appreciated all her mother had done for her. But Laura had the luck not everyone has. She met someone else who would care for her always, David. As Laura faltered, it was obvious to all, David was her true love. Without fail, David was by Laura's side, loyal and unwavering.
Laura lived a longer life with the help of her devoted caregivers: Ann, Brenda, Joann, Margarie, Marylou, Sheila, Suellen, and Tanesha. Laura's family cannot thank them enough.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Mary. Laura is survived by David Wilson of Clover, SC; her son, Christopher Doggett (Joy) of Alexander City, AL; her grandson, Luke; her brother Richard E. Fuller (Jean) and her brother Robert S. Fuller (Kimberley) both of Tega Cay, SC; and her nieces Lisa and Anna.
