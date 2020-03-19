Laura Forbes Dobson, age 85, of Monroe, passed away on March 16, 2020. She was born in Gaston County on July 10, 1934, daughter of the late Arthur and Mattie Forbes. Mrs. Dobson held several jobs. Her favorite being an antique dealer. She was an avid cook and gardener, a wonderful artist, loved to fish and loved Christmas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hubert E. Dobson; her grandson, Michael Dale Stancil Jr.
Laura is survived by her children, Donna Elizabeth Burgess (Rick), Hubert Eugene Dobson Jr. (Liz), James David Dobson and Agena Denise Daly; several very special grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and by her brother, David Joe Forbes.
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dobson
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 19, 2020