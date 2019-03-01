Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Gale "Gale" Overcash. View Sign

Laura Gale Overcash, 63, of Huntersville died Wednesday, February 27, 2019.



A native of Charlotte, Gale was born to the late Laura Jane Overcash Parke and Harvey Lee Overcash on September 7, 1955. She was a qualified professional supporting people with disabilities at Developmental Disabilities Resources, Inc. (DDR). Gale was a member of First Christian Church in Charlotte.



Gale is survived by her sister Debra Overcash, by brother Curtis Overcash and his spouse Darren Borrilez, by numerous extended family and by her puppy, Skyler.



A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at First Christian Church, 1200 East Blvd. Charlotte with Reverend Jolin Wilkes McElroy officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the church. A private interment will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1200 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 or to the Greater Charlotte SPCA,



Arrangements are by McEwen Derita Chapel. Online condolences may be made at

Laura Gale Overcash, 63, of Huntersville died Wednesday, February 27, 2019.A native of Charlotte, Gale was born to the late Laura Jane Overcash Parke and Harvey Lee Overcash on September 7, 1955. She was a qualified professional supporting people with disabilities at Developmental Disabilities Resources, Inc. (DDR). Gale was a member of First Christian Church in Charlotte.Gale is survived by her sister Debra Overcash, by brother Curtis Overcash and his spouse Darren Borrilez, by numerous extended family and by her puppy, Skyler.A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at First Christian Church, 1200 East Blvd. Charlotte with Reverend Jolin Wilkes McElroy officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the church. A private interment will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1200 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 or to the Greater Charlotte SPCA, www.charlottespca.org Arrangements are by McEwen Derita Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com Funeral Home McEwen Funeral Service Derita Chapel

6300 Mallard Creek Road

Charlotte , NC 28262

(704) 596-3291 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close