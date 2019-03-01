Laura Gale Overcash, 63, of Huntersville died Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
|
A native of Charlotte, Gale was born to the late Laura Jane Overcash Parke and Harvey Lee Overcash on September 7, 1955. She was a qualified professional supporting people with disabilities at Developmental Disabilities Resources, Inc. (DDR). Gale was a member of First Christian Church in Charlotte.
Gale is survived by her sister Debra Overcash, by brother Curtis Overcash and his spouse Darren Borrilez, by numerous extended family and by her puppy, Skyler.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at First Christian Church, 1200 East Blvd. Charlotte with Reverend Jolin Wilkes McElroy officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Saturday at the church. A private interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1200 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 or to the Greater Charlotte SPCA, www.charlottespca.org.
Arrangements are by McEwen Derita Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.
