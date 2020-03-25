Laura Elizabeth Hoke CHARLOTTE - Laura Elizabeth Hoke, age 60, of Charlotte, passed away in Huntersville, NC, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by National Cremation Services of Charlotte. Laura graduated from Charlotte Country Day School and East Carolina University. She worked in computer marketing in Raleigh most of her adult life before returning to Charlotte. She was predeceased by her father, Stan Hoke, her mother, Anita Bubb Hoke, and her brother, Michael Hoke. Services will take place at a later date.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 25, 2020