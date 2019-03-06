Laura, "Jerry", 91, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Haven in Pineville. She was in the company of her loving family and in the devoted care of Hospice.
Born July 8, 1927 in Lincolnton, NC, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Fred Houser and Ila Frances Huss Houser. Following high school graduation, Laura then enrolled at Charlotte Cosmetology School and upon graduation began her rewarding career as a hair dresser from which she retired in 1991.
Laura was a member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church of Charlotte serving in various capacities along with being a volunteer for the Charlotte Humane Society.
She was a devoted wife and mother who supported the various activities of her children and provided tremendous guidance. An avid gardener and a lover of animals, you could usually find her outside her home planting or feeding her four legged friends.
She is survived by her daughter Arlene Hostetter of Florida and son Michael Smith (Glenda) of Waxhaw.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Smith, an infant son, her sister Vida Paschall and brother Charles Houser.
A service to celebrate Laura's life will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service - Pineville Chapel, 10500 Pak Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210. The family will receive friends afterwards. Private interment will be at a later date.
The family extends a special thanks to the dedicated staff at the Laurels and the Haven in the Village at Carolina Place for their outstanding care during the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Alzheimer's Research (), Humane Society of Charlotte (www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org), or Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region (www.hpccr.org).
