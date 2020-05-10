Laura Leach Whitley, 61, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.



Born in Charlotte, NC Laura was the youngest daughter of Hamer Leach (deceased) and Robbie Best Leach. In addition to her Mother, Laura is survived by her husband David Whitley (Asheville), sisters Terry Hauser (Winston-Salem) and Ellen Barker (Charleston) as well as 2 nieces and 4 nephews.



Laura grew up in Charlotte. After her marriage to David in 1979, they relocated to Greensboro and then Charlotte again before settling in Asheville in 1991. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital's (Charlotte) Radiography Program and focused her career in X-Ray (Hospitals, Mobile, Clinical Instructor). She later graduated from UNCA with a degree in Political Science.



Realizing how fortunate she had been over her lifetime, Laura felt that it is our social responsibility to help those less fortunate. She was cognizant of the homeless, the hungry, the abused and other people and animals in our society that through no fault of their own suffer. Laura retired in 2016 with intentions of doing volunteer work but found herself facing hip replacement surgery and soon after breast cancer.



Instead of flowers, Laura would hope that you will do an unexpected and spontaneous act of kindness for someone less fortunate. It was also her wish that you would consider getting involved and supporting charitable organizations in your area.



Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, everyone who remembers Laura is asked to celebrate her life in their own way.



