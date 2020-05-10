Laura Leach Whitley
1958 - 2020
Laura Leach Whitley, 61, passed away on Friday May 1, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Charlotte, NC Laura was the youngest daughter of Hamer Leach (deceased) and Robbie Best Leach. In addition to her Mother, Laura is survived by her husband David Whitley (Asheville), sisters Terry Hauser (Winston-Salem) and Ellen Barker (Charleston) as well as 2 nieces and 4 nephews.

Laura grew up in Charlotte. After her marriage to David in 1979, they relocated to Greensboro and then Charlotte again before settling in Asheville in 1991. She graduated from Presbyterian Hospital's (Charlotte) Radiography Program and focused her career in X-Ray (Hospitals, Mobile, Clinical Instructor). She later graduated from UNCA with a degree in Political Science.

Realizing how fortunate she had been over her lifetime, Laura felt that it is our social responsibility to help those less fortunate. She was cognizant of the homeless, the hungry, the abused and other people and animals in our society that through no fault of their own suffer. Laura retired in 2016 with intentions of doing volunteer work but found herself facing hip replacement surgery and soon after breast cancer.

Instead of flowers, Laura would hope that you will do an unexpected and spontaneous act of kindness for someone less fortunate. It was also her wish that you would consider getting involved and supporting charitable organizations in your area.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Until then, everyone who remembers Laura is asked to celebrate her life in their own way.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
David, I am so sad to hear of Laura's passing. What a wonderful person.
Clyde Freeman
May 10, 2020
Laura was a beautiful person both inside and out. We worked together in Greensboro and Charlotte for over a decade. We had lots of laughs and many wine nights. We got together many times of the years, meeting for weekends in different locations.
I have been praying for my friends recovery, but sometimes life is not fair. Laura will be missed by many.
Kathy D'Stetin
May 10, 2020
Laura, always a caring and kind spirit. In more youthful days as friends we all shared many moments of fun and adventures together. I enjoyed your friendships. You two have always been in my thoughts. She will be missed. The world was a better place with her in it. Take care,God Bless
Michael Greth
Friend
May 6, 2020
We are so very sorry David. We loved Laura, and we are grateful that we got to see you both a few years ago in Arizona.
Joe and Antonine Koval
May 5, 2020
Oh, David, I am SO SORRY!! Laura was such a special person, and I always enjoyed our chats at Beaver Lake with you, her, and Stevie Ray!! Know that I am sending warm thoughts your way!!
Sadly,
Peggy Carson (Alfred's mom)
May 5, 2020
Dear David, I am so sad that Laura has left us. I miss our wonderful diners together, our laughs, Laura's cocktails, our biking at Biltmore and Creepers creek and so much more. It was always so much fun being together with you both. She was such a warm and dear friend. I am thinking of you, David, and wish you lots of strength. May the memories help you to cope with this loss. Lots of love.
Geerte Groen
May 5, 2020
Dear David and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. I worked with David at Eaton and never had the pleasure of meeting Laura but I know she had to be special. Just know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Pat Fox
Pat Fox
May 5, 2020
We'll miss your laugh, the bike rides, and the brunches together. We cherish our memories of you and having been a small part of your life.
David Mitchel
May 4, 2020
David, we are so sorry for your loss. Laura was a very loving individual.
Terry Boyce
