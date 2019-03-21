Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Lewis Cayce. View Sign

Laura Lewis Cayce, 94, died March 20, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1924 in Stokes County, NC to the late Silas and Pearl Lewis.



Survivors include her son Len Broughton Cayce and wife Diane of St. Augustine, FL; daughter, Terry Cayce Freeman and husband Jackie of Stanley; siblings, Norma, Joe, Harold and Pam; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her husband Robert preceded her in death.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte.



The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 Saturday, March 23 at James Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at 2:00 at Northlake Memorial Gardens.





Laura Lewis Cayce, 94, died March 20, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1924 in Stokes County, NC to the late Silas and Pearl Lewis.Survivors include her son Len Broughton Cayce and wife Diane of St. Augustine, FL; daughter, Terry Cayce Freeman and husband Jackie of Stanley; siblings, Norma, Joe, Harold and Pam; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her husband Robert preceded her in death.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte.The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 Saturday, March 23 at James Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at 2:00 at Northlake Memorial Gardens. Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close