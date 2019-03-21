Laura Lewis Cayce, 94, died March 20, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1924 in Stokes County, NC to the late Silas and Pearl Lewis.
Survivors include her son Len Broughton Cayce and wife Diane of St. Augustine, FL; daughter, Terry Cayce Freeman and husband Jackie of Stanley; siblings, Norma, Joe, Harold and Pam; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her husband Robert preceded her in death.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charlotte.
The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 Saturday, March 23 at James Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at 2:00 at Northlake Memorial Gardens.
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019